Valentine's update with HTC VIVE support

Hey
Last week, we released Button VR with great success and joy.
This week will be the first major update for the upcoming Valentine's day ❤️
❤️❤️❤️Valentine’s Content❤️❤️❤️
New Valentine’s map that is available from the start of the game.
Rose game mode for the Valentine’s map
Valentine’s entrance
Valentine’s bright pink material to get you in the mood
HTC VIVE support
Updated demo
⚒️Improvements⚒️
Knife friction
Added Knives overlapping haptics
New Knife sounds
Removed hold to retry option
Have fun
Changed files in this update