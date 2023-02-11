 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Button VR update for 11 February 2023

Valentine's update with HTC VIVE support

Share · View all patches · Build 10527661 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey

Last week, we released Button VR with great success and joy.
This week will be the first major update for the upcoming Valentine's day ❤️

❤️❤️❤️Valentine’s Content❤️❤️❤️
New Valentine’s map that is available from the start of the game.
Rose game mode for the Valentine’s map
Valentine’s entrance
Valentine’s bright pink material to get you in the mood
HTC VIVE support
Updated demo

⚒️Improvements⚒️
Knife friction
Added Knives overlapping haptics
New Knife sounds
Removed hold to retry option

Have fun

Changed files in this update

Depot 2221151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link