Valentine's update with HTC VIVE support

Hey

Last week, we released Button VR with great success and joy.

This week will be the first major update for the upcoming Valentine's day ❤️

❤️❤️❤️Valentine’s Content❤️❤️❤️

New Valentine’s map that is available from the start of the game.

Rose game mode for the Valentine’s map

Valentine’s entrance

Valentine’s bright pink material to get you in the mood

HTC VIVE support

Updated demo

⚒️Improvements⚒️

Knife friction

Added Knives overlapping haptics

New Knife sounds

Removed hold to retry option

Have fun