 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Side Effect update for 10 February 2023

1.6.0 - New level!

Share · View all patches · Build 10527556 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Forgotten wall removed from the game and is replaced by "Castling"
  • New spell: venom snake
  • Destroyed machine: nanohealers have more HP
  • New level: gold mine (act I)

Changed files in this update

Side Effect Content Depot 1678341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link