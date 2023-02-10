- Forgotten wall removed from the game and is replaced by "Castling"
- New spell: venom snake
- Destroyed machine: nanohealers have more HP
- New level: gold mine (act I)
Side Effect update for 10 February 2023
1.6.0 - New level!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Side Effect Content Depot 1678341
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update