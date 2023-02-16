Almighty Update 0.1.173 is Live!
It’s time to update your game, Alphas!
We’ve been working hard on your feedback and requests, and we’re back with another update full of adjustments and optimization as we work towards 1.0!
As always, we appreciate you and thank you for all your feedback, support, ideas, and patience you have given us as we continue to improve the overall game and player experience!
Here’s a list of what’s included in this update:
- Fix to timing issue with god tentacles that was causing a crash.
- Fix to visual bounds on god tentacles which sometimes caused them to disappear.
- Fix to various collision issues on islands.
- Fixed missing Killer Sigil description in Archive.
- Moved version number watermark to only appear when settings menu open.
- Fixed errors with the ocean shader.
- Fix for wildlife getting stuck under objects.
- Fix for Sentinels and Razorwing hatchlings disappearing mid battle.
- Enemies can no longer destroy minerals.
- Fix for uplift sigil not boosting players jump.
- Fix for coffers sometimes not giving items.
- Added cool-down on Raids being restarted.
- Flipped tool-tip UI to avoid blocking stats in Blacksmith.
- Collision fix to Nemeton trees.
- Added support for 1600x900 screen resolution.
- Beam powerstones are now correctly boosted by Sigils.
- A missing icon for PlayStation style controllers now display correctly in the tutorial.
- God Relics now display a message when they are on a cool-down.
- Collection displays such as codex no longer show extra blank cards at the end.
- Correct names now shown for all items in customization store.
- Upgrading Home island buildings no longer teleports the player to the top roof.
- Optimized carry particles.
- Reduced Steam Achievement requirements to realistic levels.
- Fix to some floating treasure chests.
