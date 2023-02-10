We added Doug's Diggers drilling ports. Players can now navigate a mini earth drill through a vast underground labyrinth and use their element bombs to help collect the loot found in the new earth maze. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!
Blimps update for 10 February 2023
Blimps 1.9.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Blimps Depot 1513091
