Blimps update for 10 February 2023

Blimps 1.9.5

10 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We added Doug's Diggers drilling ports. Players can now navigate a mini earth drill through a vast underground labyrinth and use their element bombs to help collect the loot found in the new earth maze. We hope you enjoy the game. Thanks for playing!

