New Weapon: Water sword with skill "Water Pulse". This skill is copy of the previous ice sword skill.

New Skill: Ice sword has a new skill called "Ice Shield".

New Status Effect: Water weapons apply a new status effect called "Life Splash".

Blessing Changes: All status effect blessings icons and names changed to be rings (Bleed Ring, Poison Ring, Earth Ring, Light Ring, Darkness Ring, Lightning Ring, Fire Ring, Wind Ring, Ice Ring).

New Blessing: Water Ring.

New Blessing: Backstab.

New Art: Novice Armor set (Mage set).

Bug Fix: When goblin mage is in its introduction animation, the footstep sound/particle are no longer activated.

Bug Fix: If a goblin warrior is stunned as he raises the shield, the shield now is guaranteed to go back to its original state.

Bug Fix: When drinking mana potion, the particle now is following the player correctly.

Bug Fix: Sometimes when the player just stood still, there was footstep sound/particle effect popping up constantly.

Balance: All wand attack speed increased by 15%.

Balance: Lightning wand skill animation speed increased by 25%.

Balance: Earth wand skill animation speed increased by 25%.

Balance: Fire dagger skill animation speed increased by 30%.

Balance: Fire wand skill animation speed increased by 10%.

Balance: Earth dagger animation speed increased by 100%, but reduced the uplift speed.

Balance: Fire wand skill projectiles apply 5% less burn per projectile. But damage was increased on the main projectile from 16-17 to 20-21 and on smaller projectiles from 10-11 to 13-15.

Balance: Torch weapon skill animation speed increased by 15%.

Balance: Poison wand skill animation speed increased by 15%.

Balance: Shock stun takes less priority over choke stun.

Balance: Ice sword damage reduced from 14-17 to 14-16.

Balance: Spike shield skill damage increased from 30-32 to 32-34.

Balance: Poison Sword damage increased from 15-16 to 16-17.

Balance: Iron Dagger damage reduced from 16-17 to 15-16. (Poise balance makes it way more powerful)

Balance: Parry Dagger damage increased from 16-17 to 18-19.

Poise Balance: Poise damage for all physical damage weapons has been completely re-balanced.

All elemental weapons and their skills no longer deal any poise damage.

Physical damage wands and its skills now deal poise damage.

Enemies poise short stun cooldown reduced from 5sec to 4sec and long stun reduced from 15sec to 2sec.

Poise damage is now shown in weapon selection.

Improvement: Fire wand light now affects the wand.

Improvement: Fire Dagger skill animation is now correct, if casting skill form right hand.

Improvement: Fire torch skill particle and collider are now attached to the weapon for the duration of the skill.

Improvement: Poison wand skill particle and collider are now attached to the weapon for the duration of the skill.

Improvement: All dust particles (footstep, dash, land) are now affected by the light. Skull gorilla footstep particle is bigger now.

Improvement: When drinking potions, the potion particle effect now has a light.

Improvement: Updated gorillas skull icon to new one if it was unlocked after finishing the demo for the first time.

Sound: Forest Skeleton Voice Sound.