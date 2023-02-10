 Skip to content

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 10 February 2023

Patch 36

Patch 36

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • New Weapon: Water sword with skill "Water Pulse". This skill is copy of the previous ice sword skill.

  • New Skill: Ice sword has a new skill called "Ice Shield".

  • New Status Effect: Water weapons apply a new status effect called "Life Splash".

  • Blessing Changes: All status effect blessings icons and names changed to be rings (Bleed Ring, Poison Ring, Earth Ring, Light Ring, Darkness Ring, Lightning Ring, Fire Ring, Wind Ring, Ice Ring).

  • New Blessing: Water Ring.

  • New Blessing: Backstab.

  • New Art: Novice Armor set (Mage set).

  • Bug Fix: When goblin mage is in its introduction animation, the footstep sound/particle are no longer activated.

  • Bug Fix: If a goblin warrior is stunned as he raises the shield, the shield now is guaranteed to go back to its original state.

  • Bug Fix: When drinking mana potion, the particle now is following the player correctly.

  • Bug Fix: Sometimes when the player just stood still, there was footstep sound/particle effect popping up constantly.

  • Balance: All wand attack speed increased by 15%.

  • Balance: Lightning wand skill animation speed increased by 25%.

  • Balance: Earth wand skill animation speed increased by 25%.

  • Balance: Fire dagger skill animation speed increased by 30%.

  • Balance: Fire wand skill animation speed increased by 10%.

  • Balance: Earth dagger animation speed increased by 100%, but reduced the uplift speed.

  • Balance: Fire wand skill projectiles apply 5% less burn per projectile. But damage was increased on the main projectile from 16-17 to 20-21 and on smaller projectiles from 10-11 to 13-15.

  • Balance: Torch weapon skill animation speed increased by 15%.

  • Balance: Poison wand skill animation speed increased by 15%.

  • Balance: Shock stun takes less priority over choke stun.

  • Balance: Ice sword damage reduced from 14-17 to 14-16.

  • Balance: Spike shield skill damage increased from 30-32 to 32-34.

  • Balance: Poison Sword damage increased from 15-16 to 16-17.

  • Balance: Iron Dagger damage reduced from 16-17 to 15-16. (Poise balance makes it way more powerful)

  • Balance: Parry Dagger damage increased from 16-17 to 18-19.

  • Poise Balance:

    • Poise damage for all physical damage weapons has been completely re-balanced.
    • All elemental weapons and their skills no longer deal any poise damage.
    • Physical damage wands and its skills now deal poise damage.
    • Enemies poise short stun cooldown reduced from 5sec to 4sec and long stun reduced from 15sec to 2sec.
    • Poise damage is now shown in weapon selection.

  • Improvement: Fire wand light now affects the wand.

  • Improvement: Fire Dagger skill animation is now correct, if casting skill form right hand.

  • Improvement: Fire torch skill particle and collider are now attached to the weapon for the duration of the skill.

  • Improvement: Poison wand skill particle and collider are now attached to the weapon for the duration of the skill.

  • Improvement: All dust particles (footstep, dash, land) are now affected by the light. Skull gorilla footstep particle is bigger now.

  • Improvement: When drinking potions, the potion particle effect now has a light.

  • Improvement: Updated gorillas skull icon to new one if it was unlocked after finishing the demo for the first time.

  • Sound: Forest Skeleton Voice Sound.

  • Sound: Gorilla phase 2 sounds updated.

