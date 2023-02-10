Patch notes for Waves of Steel v1.01

It's been a busy few days! Thank you everyone who has played the game, sent in feedback, and especially those of you that have written reviews! You're really helping out.

This build fixes a bunch of minor but annoying issues that y'all revealed. I apologize if an issue affecting you has not been fixed in this build. I am only one person, and I am very tired.

Changes in this build:

Gameplay:

All torpedo launchers reload twice as quickly.

The "Time Bubble" special's cooldown has been halved.

All hats have a wider range of motion, to fit on tall structures more easily.

The engines tutorial has been updated to make it clear that your previous ship has not been lost.

Mouse sensitivity can be set even lower, to accommodate players with very twitchy mouse settings. The default mouse sensitivity is now slightly lower.

Added an option to invert the X movement of the camera.

Added a note to the mid-combat weapon config menu to explain how to make changes permanently.

Add a dialog to explain why you can't make a new ship, if you haven't finished the mission "Wolfpack" yet.

Bugfixes: