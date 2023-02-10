Patch notes for Waves of Steel v1.01

It's been a busy few days! Thank you everyone who has played the game, sent in feedback, and especially those of you that have written reviews! You're really helping out.
This build fixes a bunch of minor but annoying issues that y'all revealed. I apologize if an issue affecting you has not been fixed in this build. I am only one person, and I am very tired.
Changes in this build:
Gameplay:
- All torpedo launchers reload twice as quickly.
- The "Time Bubble" special's cooldown has been halved.
- All hats have a wider range of motion, to fit on tall structures more easily.
- The engines tutorial has been updated to make it clear that your previous ship has not been lost.
- Mouse sensitivity can be set even lower, to accommodate players with very twitchy mouse settings. The default mouse sensitivity is now slightly lower.
- Added an option to invert the X movement of the camera.
- Added a note to the mid-combat weapon config menu to explain how to make changes permanently.
- Add a dialog to explain why you can't make a new ship, if you haven't finished the mission "Wolfpack" yet.
Bugfixes:
- Fix the 8" 4-barreled main gun not behaving properly.
- Fix the "This is a drill" achievement not unlocking.
- Fix a hang in the ship designer if you delete your last ship.
- The Iowa-class battleship can fit ammo depots.
- The Town vent can no longer be stacked inside of itself.
- The special camera in the mission "Howl of the Wolf" is better-behaved.
- Fix a bug allowing the player to die in the middle of a cinematic in "Howl of the Wolf".
- Fix a bugged cinematic in the mission "Vahana".
- Fix crates behaving strangely if they spawn during a cutscene.
- Photo mode now respects the player's mouse sensitivity settings.
- The Laser Shotgun weapon now properly tracks targets.
- Shield emitters in the mission "Merlion's Pride" are easier to hit.
- The shield emitter in "Satsuma" can be hit by hedgehogs.
- Fix the player getting stuck in slow motion if they get a low-hitpoint warning that leads directly into a cinematic.
- Fix the combat menu's layout being odd on widescreen displays.
- Fix hats blocking weapon firing angles.
- Fix hats being unable to be placed on the port side of the ship.
- Fix a bug allowing for negative aux space when the player removes superstructure.
- Fix the Enterprise CVN-65's deck being partially unusable.
- Fix parts sometimes wanting to place on the underside of the Clemson instead of on its deck.
- Fix a bug allowing the player to put guns on top of invalid superstructure, then remove the superstructure, to create floating guns.
- Fix a rare visual glitch when landing from a kickflip.
- Fix the designer softlocking if you unlock all techs and then use the "next tier" buttons to go to tiers above tier 5.
- Fix game failing to load ships if any decal failed to load (e.g. due to very long file/path names).
