Waves of Steel update for 10 February 2023

Patch notes for Waves of Steel v1.01

It's been a busy few days! Thank you everyone who has played the game, sent in feedback, and especially those of you that have written reviews! You're really helping out.

This build fixes a bunch of minor but annoying issues that y'all revealed. I apologize if an issue affecting you has not been fixed in this build. I am only one person, and I am very tired.

Changes in this build:

Gameplay:

  • All torpedo launchers reload twice as quickly.
  • The "Time Bubble" special's cooldown has been halved.
  • All hats have a wider range of motion, to fit on tall structures more easily.
  • The engines tutorial has been updated to make it clear that your previous ship has not been lost.
  • Mouse sensitivity can be set even lower, to accommodate players with very twitchy mouse settings. The default mouse sensitivity is now slightly lower.
  • Added an option to invert the X movement of the camera.
  • Added a note to the mid-combat weapon config menu to explain how to make changes permanently.
  • Add a dialog to explain why you can't make a new ship, if you haven't finished the mission "Wolfpack" yet.

Bugfixes:

  • Fix the 8" 4-barreled main gun not behaving properly.
  • Fix the "This is a drill" achievement not unlocking.
  • Fix a hang in the ship designer if you delete your last ship.
  • The Iowa-class battleship can fit ammo depots.
  • The Town vent can no longer be stacked inside of itself.
  • The special camera in the mission "Howl of the Wolf" is better-behaved.
  • Fix a bug allowing the player to die in the middle of a cinematic in "Howl of the Wolf".
  • Fix a bugged cinematic in the mission "Vahana".
  • Fix crates behaving strangely if they spawn during a cutscene.
  • Photo mode now respects the player's mouse sensitivity settings.
  • The Laser Shotgun weapon now properly tracks targets.
  • Shield emitters in the mission "Merlion's Pride" are easier to hit.
  • The shield emitter in "Satsuma" can be hit by hedgehogs.
  • Fix the player getting stuck in slow motion if they get a low-hitpoint warning that leads directly into a cinematic.
  • Fix the combat menu's layout being odd on widescreen displays.
  • Fix hats blocking weapon firing angles.
  • Fix hats being unable to be placed on the port side of the ship.
  • Fix a bug allowing for negative aux space when the player removes superstructure.
  • Fix the Enterprise CVN-65's deck being partially unusable.
  • Fix parts sometimes wanting to place on the underside of the Clemson instead of on its deck.
  • Fix a bug allowing the player to put guns on top of invalid superstructure, then remove the superstructure, to create floating guns.
  • Fix a rare visual glitch when landing from a kickflip.
  • Fix the designer softlocking if you unlock all techs and then use the "next tier" buttons to go to tiers above tier 5.
  • Fix game failing to load ships if any decal failed to load (e.g. due to very long file/path names).

