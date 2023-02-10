Update 0.7 has been a long time in the making, and parts of it are still not entirely complete. The compendium, specifically, will be getting lots more content and updated formatting. That said, there are a huge number of significant changes so I just want to get this out there so people can start playing with them!

The first major addition is the Compendium. It can be accessed from the main menu, and the goal behind it is to be a reference for all the game mechanics, ships, items, etc. It’s also where you can view your lifetime statistics and achievements from within the game. Currently there is a lot still to be added, and the organization of some parts may change.

The second major addition is Achievements! There are already over 65 in the game, and more will be added over time. Some are for specific feats, some are for cumulative stats over time. Some of these achievements have unlockables associated with them. Currently there is one unlockable spaceship to play with, but more unlockables will come in future updates!

Many of the levels have new music, and many of the later levels have had visual updates to get them closer to what their final appearance will be.

There is a new visual for when your ship is affected by the slowdown status effect

When Salvaging multiple items, the list now scrolls to the selected item at the top if that item would be off-screen.

Thank you so much to everyone who plays the game and sends feedback, and special thanks (and belated happy birthday!) to ConstaFR aka LaBrioche for submitting the new spaceship design!