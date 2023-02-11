 Skip to content

Paperback Adventures update for 11 February 2023

Vote on the next Items/Guffins! New Starting Bonuses!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Players, you can vote on the next items/guffins to be added to the game here!

Patch Notes:

  1. Starting Bonus:
  • A new starting bonus has been added for players who have defeated a boss in their previous adventure.
  • Players will be able to choose a bonus when starting their next adventure.
  • Note: This feature is not retroactive.
  1. Difficulty Levels:
  • The difficulty levels have been opened up for all players.
  • All players will now start with 4 levels of difficulty unlocked.
  1. Bug Fixes:
  • Minor bugs have been fixed, including the Venom Vial.

