Vote on the next Items/Guffins! New Starting Bonuses!

Players, you can vote on the next items/guffins to be added to the game here!
Patch Notes:
- Starting Bonus:
- A new starting bonus has been added for players who have defeated a boss in their previous adventure.
- Players will be able to choose a bonus when starting their next adventure.
- Note: This feature is not retroactive.
- Difficulty Levels:
- The difficulty levels have been opened up for all players.
- All players will now start with 4 levels of difficulty unlocked.
- Bug Fixes:
- Minor bugs have been fixed, including the Venom Vial.
Changed files in this update