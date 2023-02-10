Damage over time Active Auxiliaries!

Version 0.710

🎯 [New item type] A new kind of Active Auxiliary item has been added. This kind of item generates an area of effect in the direction of the cursor when used.

🎯 [New item] P-2 Fire Ordnance: Generates a Fire aura at the cursor.

🎯 [New item] T-1 Corrosive Ordnance: Generates a Corrosive aura at the cursor.

🎯 [New item] F-5 Lightning Ordnance: Generates a Lightning Storm aura at the cursor.

🎯 [New item] F-6 Lightning Ordnance: Generates a Lightning Circle aura at the cursor.

🎯 [New item] L-1 Frost Ordnance: Generates a Frost aura at the cursor.

🎯 [Balance] All Frigate Hangar summons now follow the player on map changes (only for new items).

🎯 [Balance] Various skills have been revised to better buff ship turret builds.

🎯 [UI] Many skill descriptions have been revised.

🎯 [UI] Portal names in world space now consider the value of "UI Scaling: General text" (found in the User interface section of the main menu options).

🎯 [Misc] Increased performance by removing an unnecessary raycasts for bullet explosions.

🎯 [Misc] AI pathfinding has been improved.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to moving between portal with some kinds of summons. In particular, a worm-type summon could loose its tail.

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue related to player faction when playing the Fleet Commander mode (only available in the beta branch).

🎯 [Bug fix] Fixed an issue that on (very) rare occasions could cause broken physics/softlocks for client players when playing COOP.