Patch 1.7.3a | More FPS, Minor Bug fixes

Hi everyone,

No need to panic, just a super minor patch (for now). Major patch soon, I promise <3

1.7.3a Patch Notes:

You can now select higher FPS in the Graphic Settings Menu (but pls dont blame the high GPU usage on a bitcoin miner again ok thanks for the negative reviews forsen yes am still mad)

Changed some internal stuff in the settings menu because the User Experience was a mess in the graphic settings

added a 'News' Button to the Main Menu and a one-time popup when you start the game after an update which gives you a summary about changes or any Manic Mice related news

If you encounter any bugs, feel free to report them in the steam discussions or join me and the others over at discord.

Thanks for your help!

You can see the current game version in the main menus bottom right corner.

If Steam doesn't update the game automatically, restart Steam and the game should start updating.

If you have trouble joining a server, the host probably hasn't updated the game yet.

Have fun!

Beepbep

Manic Mice