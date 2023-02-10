 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isla Sinaloa update for 10 February 2023

Release notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10527200 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added HOPPER arcade game to the Museum Artifacts Room
Added Stempelspel puzzle game to the Medical Center
Added hotcakes theme as 4th theme in the Food Truck game
Removes the need for Island Hopper Ticket to visit shared islands.
Several bug fixes and little improvements.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link