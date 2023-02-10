Added HOPPER arcade game to the Museum Artifacts Room
Added Stempelspel puzzle game to the Medical Center
Added hotcakes theme as 4th theme in the Food Truck game
Removes the need for Island Hopper Ticket to visit shared islands.
Several bug fixes and little improvements.
Isla Sinaloa update for 10 February 2023
Release notes
