 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Jabroni Brawl: Episode 3 update for 10 February 2023

Patch 152

Share · View all patches · Build 10527171 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes of Steam update #152, released on February 10th, 2023:

Maps

  • Added new map Mesa Race, Chapter 2
  • Fixed CTF capture zones not working on Biohazard, Bug, and CTF Fourt
Coast03
  • Fixed blue team's CTF capture zone could be used by both teams
  • Various tweaks to racing mode
Death Carts
  • Added to the default BR mapcycle
Estate
  • Added more spawns for Shidden/SvT
Minigames
  • Various tweaks to climbing, gladiator, and last man standing games
Miniroyale
  • Fixed warmup round and tweaks to various rounds
System Shock 2 - Ops
  • Added slot machines
  • Vastly increased map lighting
  • Added new sounds and soundscapes
  • Added new textures and map details
  • Increased BR KOTH timer

Game Modes

  • Added Multi Gun Game game mode, where players start with weapons from all levels, losing them one by one with every level up
  • Updated Head Hunt game mode, now featuring periodic drop-off zones for storing collected skulls
  • Fixed standard control points couldn't be captured (treated as blocked) in Team Mission
  • Fixed InstaGib not remembering players' last weapons

Weapons

  • Increased Railgun's base damage from 80 to 100

Player Models

  • Fixed Ghillie Combine, Hobo, and Postal models could turn partially or fully invisible at random
  • Fixed Cinematic Scientist and Grigori's missing color tinting
  • Added custom footsteps and death sounds for OP4 Pitworm

Effects

  • Fixed Chainsaw leaving wrong impact decals

User Interface

  • Added search box to the end map voting screen
  • Added time limit and rounds limit settings to the server creation menu page
  • Implemented toggling between text chat modes by double clicking on the icon
  • Updated certain objective markers to stay on even when their world space position is behind the player
  • Fixed Sonar and Sonar Pro taking the same slot at the weapon selection grid
  • Fixed the game window flashing when other players finish connecting to the server
  • Added distance measure units selection option to the game settings screen (set to metric system by default)
  • Added support for 500 more emojis in the text chat
  • Updated localization files

Miscellaneous

  • Relocated the engine binaries for Windows and reworked the engine modules lookup system
  • Fixed server crashes on level change related to Steam API integration
  • Fixed server crash related to mp_forcecamera CVAR being enabled on map with no observer points
  • Allowed spectators to increase their movement speed by holding the key bound for diving
  • Added locked chase camera mode for spectators

SDK tools

  • Updated various utility programs to properly lookup the directories, regardless of where they were launched from
  • Removed need to specify -nop4 when launching the game in tools mode
  • Updated Hammer to auto-detect paths to the config files and tools
  • Use forward slashes when picking sounds in Hammer
  • Hammer's Torus Properties dialog tweaks and fixes
  • Fixed the material editor tool being unable to save files
  • Hovering the cursor over shader params would now display their help message at the material editor tool

Changed files in this update

JBEP3 Client Content Depot 869481
  • Loading history…
JBEP3 Client Binaries - Linux Depot 869482
  • Loading history…
JBEP3 Client Binaries - Windows Depot 869484
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link