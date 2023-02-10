Patch notes of Steam update #152, released on February 10th, 2023:
Maps
- Added new map Mesa Race, Chapter 2
- Fixed CTF capture zones not working on Biohazard, Bug, and CTF Fourt
Coast03
- Fixed blue team's CTF capture zone could be used by both teams
- Various tweaks to racing mode
Death Carts
- Added to the default BR mapcycle
Estate
- Added more spawns for Shidden/SvT
Minigames
- Various tweaks to climbing, gladiator, and last man standing games
Miniroyale
- Fixed warmup round and tweaks to various rounds
System Shock 2 - Ops
- Added slot machines
- Vastly increased map lighting
- Added new sounds and soundscapes
- Added new textures and map details
- Increased BR KOTH timer
Game Modes
- Added Multi Gun Game game mode, where players start with weapons from all levels, losing them one by one with every level up
- Updated Head Hunt game mode, now featuring periodic drop-off zones for storing collected skulls
- Fixed standard control points couldn't be captured (treated as blocked) in Team Mission
- Fixed InstaGib not remembering players' last weapons
Weapons
- Increased Railgun's base damage from 80 to 100
Player Models
- Fixed Ghillie Combine, Hobo, and Postal models could turn partially or fully invisible at random
- Fixed Cinematic Scientist and Grigori's missing color tinting
- Added custom footsteps and death sounds for OP4 Pitworm
Effects
- Fixed Chainsaw leaving wrong impact decals
User Interface
- Added search box to the end map voting screen
- Added time limit and rounds limit settings to the server creation menu page
- Implemented toggling between text chat modes by double clicking on the icon
- Updated certain objective markers to stay on even when their world space position is behind the player
- Fixed Sonar and Sonar Pro taking the same slot at the weapon selection grid
- Fixed the game window flashing when other players finish connecting to the server
- Added distance measure units selection option to the game settings screen (set to metric system by default)
- Added support for 500 more emojis in the text chat
- Updated localization files
Miscellaneous
- Relocated the engine binaries for Windows and reworked the engine modules lookup system
- Fixed server crashes on level change related to Steam API integration
- Fixed server crash related to mp_forcecamera CVAR being enabled on map with no observer points
- Allowed spectators to increase their movement speed by holding the key bound for diving
- Added locked chase camera mode for spectators
SDK tools
- Updated various utility programs to properly lookup the directories, regardless of where they were launched from
- Removed need to specify -nop4 when launching the game in tools mode
- Updated Hammer to auto-detect paths to the config files and tools
- Use forward slashes when picking sounds in Hammer
- Hammer's Torus Properties dialog tweaks and fixes
- Fixed the material editor tool being unable to save files
- Hovering the cursor over shader params would now display their help message at the material editor tool
