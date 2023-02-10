 Skip to content

Light The Lamp Hockey update for 10 February 2023

Version 0.78

Build 10527161

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and Roster Update

-Wampas Roster Update
-Puck Physics adjusted
-Playoff OT period adjusted
-Desert Dome Crowd issue addressed.

