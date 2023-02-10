 Skip to content

Slaughter Horse 2 update for 10 February 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. If you had an missing .exe error, that was due to me compiling the game inside a folder it shouldn't have been in. I just uploaded a quick fix that should solve the issue.

