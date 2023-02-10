Punch Planet - Version 0.7.7

Version 0.7.7 is now released!



This patch brings animation system improvements, visual fx updates, and new universal mechanics!

Read the full detail changelog here

Animation System Improvements

Added sub-frame animation interpolation during hit stop for the attacker and defender. When characters are in hit stop ("frozen"), they will now slowly animate towards their next key frame of animation. This visual-only change should help interactions (hits) look and feel much more smooth.

VFX System Improvements

Greatly improved how visual fx are managed and used by the engine, will help us iterate much easier and have more re-use of assets.

Also improved (fixed) the timing calculation for animations that have dynamic speed usage, things like stuns, juggles, and other animations that can have variable timing will now look correct.

Optimizations

Game performance should be improved.

Golden Hits

Added notion of perfect "Golden" hits. During a combo, moves that are input on the precise frame will show an additional hit spark and provide a benefit if they hit the opponent. On impact, the attacker receives:

Increased damage (10%)

Increased meter gain (10%)

Increased hit stun (+1f)

Decreased juggle remove (-1)

Small amount of T-meter This mechanic should serve as both a bonus for players who have precise execution and as positive reinforcement for players who don't. When a Golden Hit is landed, the attacker will have new opportunities to continue the combo with better attacks. The risk and reward that this adds should greatly improve the amount of possibilities for all characters, and make the game much less cut and dry as a whole.

In training mode, Golden Hits can be set to "auto" in the Dummy Settings menu to have all possible perfect hits happen automatically. This should allow players to easily explore the insane things that are possible with "perfect" execution but hopefully the timing barrier keeps things reasonable.

White Health

Added notion of white (blue) health, a separate bar behind the main health that drains slowly down instead of instantly when taking damage. See HTC section for how it is used.

T-Meter

Increased each round initial T-meter by 1 bar, rounds 1, 2, 3 will now start with 1, 2, 3 bars.

ATC

Updated all ATC animations and how they work in-game. When a successful parry happens, the defender will now briefly animate into position before applying the hit stop, instead of instantly.

Increased post-ATC leniency frames so that it's easier to execute a followup attack.

Updated visual FX, should look more distinct and impactful when successfully parrying.

Now has a low version (visual only). When parrying low attacks, the defender will go into a crouched version of the ATC animation.

Now has a "Golden" version. If parry is input on the exact frame as the hit, now shows an additional visual spark and provides a small benefit to the defender:

Gains a small amount of extra T-meter

Applies 2 extra frames of freeze to the attacker This should allow the defender to punish things that were not previously punishable if they have perfect timing.

DTC

Updated visual FX, should look more distinct when used.

Slightly increased momentum gained when using DTC, should give followup attacks a better chance to hit and continue combos or pressure.

Decreased minimum amount of frames before a DTC is possible from 12 to 6 frames. This was causing issues with the new Golden Hits system and 6 frames should still be generous for players trying to "double tap" their regular inputs.

Now has a "Golden" version. Shows an extra FX and returns 10% of a T-bar, hopefully not something to be relied on too much but should give some more opportunities for players to continue combos or save more meter.

HTC

Added new universal move HTC (Health Time Cancel). Usable with 3 T-bars and input with Down + HP + HK, players can now spend their fully accumulated T-meter to recover their white health.

JTC

Updated visual fx,

Throw Breaks

Updated visual fx.

Now has a "Golden" version. When a defending player breaks a throw with precise timing, an extra visual FX will show and they will recover two frames faster than the opponent. Should give the defender a slight bit of frame advantage for what they choose next after the neutral break.

EX Specials

Updated visual fx, should be more obvious when characters are spending their E-meter on EX attacks.

Hit Sparks

Updated various hitspark FX animations, spawn locations and sizes. This should make hits look much more impactful and give a crisper feel when landing attacks.

Hit Shake

Increased character hit shake overall and added it to light attacks, which should help make hits feel a bit beefier.

Damage Scaling

Adjusted combo damage scaling logic to allow better control of how and when the scaling happens, and used this to add a falloff after 30 hits to 10% damage.

Taunts

Now requires no direction (neutral) being held, should help reduce accidental usage.

Can no longer be DTC'd, wasn't really much use but may return for certain taunts in the future.

Roy

Asset: Gun FX now uses transparency

Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance

Throw.Forward: Updated fx

St.HK.Charged: Decreased block stun and advantage

Gunshot.H: Can no longer hit cross up

Gunshot.Super: Decreased active frames, opponent now renders in front when being hit

Cid

Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance

Throw.Backward: Updated fx

St.MK: Increased startup frames, increased recovery frames, increased hit stun, decreased block advantage

Cr.HP.Charged: Increased jump cancel horizontal distance

Jp.HP.Charged: Decreased active frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun

Cr.HK: Increased startup frames, adjusted followthrough / recovery frames

Grenade.EX: Decreased damage

KnifeRush.L/M/H: Decreased damage

KnifeWheel.All: Decreased damage

Tyara

Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance

Throw.Backward: Updated fx

Cr.MP: Now super cancellable

St.HP: Updated animation

Jp.HP: No longer restands on KO

HeadLopper.All: Adjusted FX

BreakYourBones.All: Decrease damage scaling

Shield.L/M/H: Retracted hit box bottom

Dog

Asset: FX and smears now use transparency

Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance

Throw.Backward: Updated fx

Jp.LK: Adjusted cancel window into mediums

PinWheel->Dive.All: Updated animation

PinWheel->Slide.All: Now requires input timing instead of being able to hold any kick

PinWheel.EX->ComboAirGrab: Can no longer DTC

Agent G

Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance

Throw.Forward: Updated fx

Throw.Backward: Updated fx

St.LP: Increased startup frames

Cr.LP: Decreased startup frames

St.MP: Decreased hit stun / advantage, increased block stun / advantage

Cr.MP: Increased hit box range, increased DTC advantage, decreased block stun / advantage

Cr.HK: Decreased startup frames

LunarGeyser.Super: Opponent now renders in front of beam when being hit

Maxx

Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance

Dash.Forward: Decreased total frames

Fw.MP.Charged: Now causes a knockdown against juggled opponents, increased juggle value

St.HP: Now causes a knockdown against juggled opponents, increased juggle value

Fw.HP.Charged: Decreased corner push back

HookSwing.L: Increased recovery frames, increased block stun

HookSwing.EX: Increased second hit juggle horizontal distance

LastCall.Super.Buffed: Opponent now renders in front of bike when being hit

ARN-01D

Asset: Fx now uses transparency

Projectiles: Fx now uses transparency

Walk.Forward: Increased move speed

Walk.Backward: Increased move speed

Throw.Forward: Updated fx

Throw.Backward: Updated fx

St.HP: First hit box now hits standing opponents

Cr.HP: Now shocks

EnergyTurret.All: Now extends hurt box during startup

Gat

Asset: Fx and smears now use transparency

General: Decreased health from 1000 to 900

Taunt: Now makes Gat's next projectile "Exquisite" at the cost of some of his own health, updated animation, decreased recovery frames

Throw.Backward: Updated fx

St.MK: Now causes a knockdown against juggled opponents, increased juggle value, increased final hit box height

CoffinKicks: Increased third-hit hit stun and block stun

Cr.HP: Decreased juggle value

St.HK: Increased juggle value

Fw.HK: Increased horizontal distance

Cr.HK: Decreased startup frames, decreased juggle value

Gem.Exquisite.Move: Does not check for active projectiles

Gem.Exquisite.Projectile: Added exquisite version, active for twice as long, larger hit box, does not get destroyed when Gat takes damage, does not count as an active projectile

PrismCell.All: Now return 50 HP to Gat

PrismCell.L: No longer drains opponents' T-meter

PrismCell.M: No longer drains opponents' E-meter

PrismCell.H: Increased HP return

PrismCell.EX: Increased recovery frames

Pillars.Super: Can now cancel into airborne specials if last hit lands and not as reversal

