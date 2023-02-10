Punch Planet - Version 0.7.7

Version 0.7.7 is now released!
This patch brings animation system improvements, visual fx updates, and new universal mechanics!
Read the full detail changelog here
Animation System Improvements
Added sub-frame animation interpolation during hit stop for the attacker and defender. When characters are in hit stop ("frozen"), they will now slowly animate towards their next key frame of animation. This visual-only change should help interactions (hits) look and feel much more smooth.
VFX System Improvements
Greatly improved how visual fx are managed and used by the engine, will help us iterate much easier and have more re-use of assets.
Also improved (fixed) the timing calculation for animations that have dynamic speed usage, things like stuns, juggles, and other animations that can have variable timing will now look correct.
Optimizations
Game performance should be improved.
Golden Hits
Added notion of perfect "Golden" hits. During a combo, moves that are input on the precise frame will show an additional hit spark and provide a benefit if they hit the opponent. On impact, the attacker receives:
- Increased damage (10%)
- Increased meter gain (10%)
- Increased hit stun (+1f)
- Decreased juggle remove (-1)
- Small amount of T-meter This mechanic should serve as both a bonus for players who have precise execution and as positive reinforcement for players who don't. When a Golden Hit is landed, the attacker will have new opportunities to continue the combo with better attacks. The risk and reward that this adds should greatly improve the amount of possibilities for all characters, and make the game much less cut and dry as a whole.
In training mode, Golden Hits can be set to "auto" in the Dummy Settings menu to have all possible perfect hits happen automatically. This should allow players to easily explore the insane things that are possible with "perfect" execution but hopefully the timing barrier keeps things reasonable.
White Health
Added notion of white (blue) health, a separate bar behind the main health that drains slowly down instead of instantly when taking damage. See HTC section for how it is used.
T-Meter
Increased each round initial T-meter by 1 bar, rounds 1, 2, 3 will now start with 1, 2, 3 bars.
ATC
Updated all ATC animations and how they work in-game. When a successful parry happens, the defender will now briefly animate into position before applying the hit stop, instead of instantly.
Increased post-ATC leniency frames so that it's easier to execute a followup attack.
Updated visual FX, should look more distinct and impactful when successfully parrying.
Now has a low version (visual only). When parrying low attacks, the defender will go into a crouched version of the ATC animation.
Now has a "Golden" version. If parry is input on the exact frame as the hit, now shows an additional visual spark and provides a small benefit to the defender:
- Gains a small amount of extra T-meter
- Applies 2 extra frames of freeze to the attacker This should allow the defender to punish things that were not previously punishable if they have perfect timing.
DTC
Updated visual FX, should look more distinct when used.
Slightly increased momentum gained when using DTC, should give followup attacks a better chance to hit and continue combos or pressure.
Decreased minimum amount of frames before a DTC is possible from 12 to 6 frames. This was causing issues with the new Golden Hits system and 6 frames should still be generous for players trying to "double tap" their regular inputs.
Now has a "Golden" version. Shows an extra FX and returns 10% of a T-bar, hopefully not something to be relied on too much but should give some more opportunities for players to continue combos or save more meter.
HTC
Added new universal move HTC (Health Time Cancel). Usable with 3 T-bars and input with Down + HP + HK, players can now spend their fully accumulated T-meter to recover their white health.
JTC
Updated visual fx,
Throw Breaks
Updated visual fx.
Now has a "Golden" version. When a defending player breaks a throw with precise timing, an extra visual FX will show and they will recover two frames faster than the opponent. Should give the defender a slight bit of frame advantage for what they choose next after the neutral break.
EX Specials
Updated visual fx, should be more obvious when characters are spending their E-meter on EX attacks.
Hit Sparks
Updated various hitspark FX animations, spawn locations and sizes. This should make hits look much more impactful and give a crisper feel when landing attacks.
Hit Shake
Increased character hit shake overall and added it to light attacks, which should help make hits feel a bit beefier.
Damage Scaling
Adjusted combo damage scaling logic to allow better control of how and when the scaling happens, and used this to add a falloff after 30 hits to 10% damage.
Taunts
Now requires no direction (neutral) being held, should help reduce accidental usage.
Can no longer be DTC'd, wasn't really much use but may return for certain taunts in the future.
Roy
- Asset: Gun FX now uses transparency
- Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance
- Throw.Forward: Updated fx
- St.HK.Charged: Decreased block stun and advantage
- Gunshot.H: Can no longer hit cross up
- Gunshot.Super: Decreased active frames, opponent now renders in front when being hit
Cid
- Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance
- Throw.Backward: Updated fx
- St.MK: Increased startup frames, increased recovery frames, increased hit stun, decreased block advantage
- Cr.HP.Charged: Increased jump cancel horizontal distance
- Jp.HP.Charged: Decreased active frames, decreased hit stun, decreased block stun
- Cr.HK: Increased startup frames, adjusted followthrough / recovery frames
- Grenade.EX: Decreased damage
- KnifeRush.L/M/H: Decreased damage
- KnifeWheel.All: Decreased damage
Tyara
- Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance
- Throw.Backward: Updated fx
- Cr.MP: Now super cancellable
- St.HP: Updated animation
- Jp.HP: No longer restands on KO
- HeadLopper.All: Adjusted FX
- BreakYourBones.All: Decrease damage scaling
- Shield.L/M/H: Retracted hit box bottom
Dog
- Asset: FX and smears now use transparency
- Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance
- Throw.Backward: Updated fx
- Jp.LK: Adjusted cancel window into mediums
- PinWheel->Dive.All: Updated animation
- PinWheel->Slide.All: Now requires input timing instead of being able to hold any kick
- PinWheel.EX->ComboAirGrab: Can no longer DTC
Agent G
- Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance
- Throw.Forward: Updated fx
- Throw.Backward: Updated fx
- St.LP: Increased startup frames
- Cr.LP: Decreased startup frames
- St.MP: Decreased hit stun / advantage, increased block stun / advantage
- Cr.MP: Increased hit box range, increased DTC advantage, decreased block stun / advantage
- Cr.HK: Decreased startup frames
- LunarGeyser.Super: Opponent now renders in front of beam when being hit
Maxx
- Jump.Backward: Decreased horizontal distance
- Dash.Forward: Decreased total frames
- Fw.MP.Charged: Now causes a knockdown against juggled opponents, increased juggle value
- St.HP: Now causes a knockdown against juggled opponents, increased juggle value
- Fw.HP.Charged: Decreased corner push back
- HookSwing.L: Increased recovery frames, increased block stun
- HookSwing.EX: Increased second hit juggle horizontal distance
- LastCall.Super.Buffed: Opponent now renders in front of bike when being hit
ARN-01D
- Asset: Fx now uses transparency
- Projectiles: Fx now uses transparency
- Walk.Forward: Increased move speed
- Walk.Backward: Increased move speed
- Throw.Forward: Updated fx
- Throw.Backward: Updated fx
- St.HP: First hit box now hits standing opponents
- Cr.HP: Now shocks
- EnergyTurret.All: Now extends hurt box during startup
Gat
- Asset: Fx and smears now use transparency
- General: Decreased health from 1000 to 900
- Taunt: Now makes Gat's next projectile "Exquisite" at the cost of some of his own health, updated animation, decreased recovery frames
- Throw.Backward: Updated fx
- St.MK: Now causes a knockdown against juggled opponents, increased juggle value, increased final hit box height
- CoffinKicks: Increased third-hit hit stun and block stun
- Cr.HP: Decreased juggle value
- St.HK: Increased juggle value
- Fw.HK: Increased horizontal distance
- Cr.HK: Decreased startup frames, decreased juggle value
- Gem.Exquisite.Move: Does not check for active projectiles
- Gem.Exquisite.Projectile: Added exquisite version, active for twice as long, larger hit box, does not get destroyed when Gat takes damage, does not count as an active projectile
- PrismCell.All: Now return 50 HP to Gat
- PrismCell.L: No longer drains opponents' T-meter
- PrismCell.M: No longer drains opponents' E-meter
- PrismCell.H: Increased HP return
- PrismCell.EX: Increased recovery frames
- Pillars.Super: Can now cancel into airborne specials if last hit lands and not as reversal
