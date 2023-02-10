- Increased stability for editor and database.
- Mouse Wheel Scrolling + Shift Mouse Wheel Scrolling now scrolls the map editor vertically and horizontally.
- Fixed an issue with terraforming tiles.
RPG Architect update for 10 February 2023
Bug Fixes
