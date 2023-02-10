 Skip to content

RPG Architect update for 10 February 2023

Bug Fixes

10 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Increased stability for editor and database.
  • Mouse Wheel Scrolling + Shift Mouse Wheel Scrolling now scrolls the map editor vertically and horizontally.
  • Fixed an issue with terraforming tiles.

