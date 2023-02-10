 Skip to content

Street Lords update for 10 February 2023

Update 1.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10526934

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added volume slider
  • Added mouse sensitivity slider
  • Added adjustable AI accuracy
  • Added invert mouse option
  • Fixed bug where restarting a battle in spectator mode causes a blank scene to spawn
  • Fixed bots spawning outside certain shootout maps
  • Added a game version indicator to the bottom of the main menu

Changed files in this update

Depot 2204831
