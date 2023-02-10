- Added volume slider
- Added mouse sensitivity slider
- Added adjustable AI accuracy
- Added invert mouse option
- Fixed bug where restarting a battle in spectator mode causes a blank scene to spawn
- Fixed bots spawning outside certain shootout maps
- Added a game version indicator to the bottom of the main menu
Street Lords update for 10 February 2023
Update 1.01
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update