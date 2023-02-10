 Skip to content

Handyman Corporation update for 10 February 2023

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10526926 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello dear players!

We are bringing you a minor update including fixes for the game's localization in Japanese.

Thank you for playing Handyman Corporation!

