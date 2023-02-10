 Skip to content

Gjallarhorn update for 10 February 2023

Update 2/10/2023

Update 2/10/2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes
If you fail your charm check against Wyla she will no longer become Janice
Using Lay on Hands outside of battle should now work as intended
Osirian Female Thief bestiary image should no longer cause a load error
Fixed a soft lock that can happen when trying to run after viewing the battle log

