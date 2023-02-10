 Skip to content

VariDungeon update for 10 February 2023

VariDungeon 0.4.0: In the Swamp

Build 10526923 · Last edited by Wendy

This update adds new swamp floors with a unique ambience.
These new floors feature :
  • 9 new enemies
  • 2 new multiple-phase bosses
  • 30 new rooms
  • 3 new music tracks

A new playable character is here :

The Adventurer, which fights using his whip !

New global features are also available :
  • A text that explains the abilities of each character
  • New large floors made of more rooms than the usual ones
  • Permanent upgrades that can be bought with a new resource dropped on the bosses
  • Minor fixes





Enjoy !

