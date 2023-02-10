VariDungeon 0.4.0: In the Swamp

This update adds new swamp floors with a unique ambience.
These new floors feature :
- 9 new enemies
- 2 new multiple-phase bosses
- 30 new rooms
- 3 new music tracks
A new playable character is here :
The Adventurer, which fights using his whip !
New global features are also available :
- A text that explains the abilities of each character
- New large floors made of more rooms than the usual ones
- Permanent upgrades that can be bought with a new resource dropped on the bosses
- Minor fixes
Enjoy !
