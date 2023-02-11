Finally release total game!!!

Short list of changes:

Detailed location and gameplay

Changed main menu including environment and fonts

Small fixes in mechanics

Note an important fact. After analyzing the projects that are already on the market, especially the reviews for them, the wishes of the people were taken as the basis: most of the features were added to our simulator. On top of that, it was clear that users have an interest in such projects, but there are not so many of them - 10-15 at most, no more.

This project was made by the team in order to stand out from the rest and occupy a niche, which he did an excellent job of - at the moment, according to the direct request "Warehouse Simulator", our project is in the first place, and in terms of the number of users, respectively, too!

In this game, however, the functionality is close to real in warehouses (including designations of cells, unloading zones, unloading, tasks for a loader ...). It should be noted that no one will allow you to drive at high speed on a loader in a real warehouse, there are restrictions everywhere, and work as a driver of this vehicle is exactly that. Development plans were exactly like that (realistic), even for educational purposes it was planned to use the game.

However, after listening to the wishes of the games, many features were introduced - including, if you need speed, we removed the restriction in the update and you can significantly speed up on Shift.

