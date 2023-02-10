New AI War 2 build: https://wiki.arcengames.com/index.php?title=AI_War_2:Post_Completion#5.537_Tweaks_And_Balance

Nothing super huge in here, just a number of tweaks and balance adjustments. Several mod updates as well, mostly Badger things for his Sidekicks factions and similar.

More to come soon. Enjoy!

(Usual reminder: you can wishlist our upcoming title Heart of the Machine, if you want to keep up with it. https://store.steampowered.com/app/2001070/Heart_of_the_Machine/ We'll also be running a closed alpha starting in the next few months, so keep an ear out.)