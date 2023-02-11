Update notes for February 11

Small patch for the weekend!

Quality items spawn rate tweaked

Endless teleport potion bug fixed

Gifting UI bug fixed

You can now gift quality items to NPCs

Sophie Quest - Weeds & Flowers fixed

Sophie Quest - A Declaration of Love fixed

Laurel Quest - A Lovely Master Piece fixed

Locke Quest - Works Like Magic fixed

Work in progress:

Economy

New cauldron UI

We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs

Marriage features and wedding cutscenes are in the works

Quest cleanup

Reworking the map

Thank you to everyone posting feedback in the discussions channel and also your incredibly kind reviews 💙 We read them all and your involvement means so much to us! Have a lovely weekend!