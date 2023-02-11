Update notes for February 11

Small patch for the weekend!
- Quality items spawn rate tweaked
- Endless teleport potion bug fixed
- Gifting UI bug fixed
- You can now gift quality items to NPCs
- Sophie Quest - Weeds & Flowers fixed
- Sophie Quest - A Declaration of Love fixed
- Laurel Quest - A Lovely Master Piece fixed
- Locke Quest - Works Like Magic fixed
Work in progress:
- Economy
- New cauldron UI
- We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs
- Marriage features and wedding cutscenes are in the works
- Quest cleanup
- Reworking the map
Thank you to everyone posting feedback in the discussions channel and also your incredibly kind reviews 💙 We read them all and your involvement means so much to us! Have a lovely weekend!
- The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙
Changed files in this update