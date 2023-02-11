 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blue Oak Bridge update for 11 February 2023

Update notes for February 11

Share · View all patches · Build 10526840 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small patch for the weekend!

  • Quality items spawn rate tweaked
  • Endless teleport potion bug fixed
  • Gifting UI bug fixed
  • You can now gift quality items to NPCs
  • Sophie Quest - Weeds & Flowers fixed
  • Sophie Quest - A Declaration of Love fixed
  • Laurel Quest - A Lovely Master Piece fixed
  • Locke Quest - Works Like Magic fixed

Work in progress:

  • Economy
  • New cauldron UI
  • We are working on making it possible to propose to NPCs
  • Marriage features and wedding cutscenes are in the works
  • Quest cleanup
  • Reworking the map

Thank you to everyone posting feedback in the discussions channel and also your incredibly kind reviews 💙 We read them all and your involvement means so much to us! Have a lovely weekend!

  • The Blue Oak Bridge Team 💙

Changed files in this update

Depot 1961372
  • Loading history…
Depot 1961373
  • Loading history…
Depot 1961374
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link