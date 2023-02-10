 Skip to content

Pedro Land DX update for 10 February 2023

Final Fiesta: A Fiery Addition

Build 10526796 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a new power-up: the Fire Pepper!

Collect this to increase your movement speed. You can also shoot fireballs instead of normal bullets!

