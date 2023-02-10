New patch! Orbs companion! Terrain transmutation!

Sorry for the quality of the gif, something goes wrong but you got the idea!
Adds:
- 4 new companion orbs (craft)
- 3 unique companion crafted using the orbs dropped by bosses,
you can press R on them and pay with a relic (currency) to unlock their true potential
- 2 terrain transmutation grenades (craft)
- New configuration file type: ConversionTable (used for transmutation grenades)
- Basic new shader for blending and transparency: "colored"
- Afterglow dynamic configuration for bullets
- Added multiple lua APIs:
- Passive pets configuration
- Bullets configuration
- Color blending in render states (rendering)
Changes:
- Recycler 'add auto' options will not add equipment with runes
Fix:
- Monsters are not visible in the incubator
- Fixed lasers visual on death
Engine:
- Fixed crash if tamed monsters (ex: chicken) received exp and level up.
- Unique monsters don't loot the expected loot/currencies.
- Water blocks are not updated if a neighboring chunk is loaded.
