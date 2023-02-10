 Skip to content

Planet Centauri update for 10 February 2023

New patch! Orbs companion! Terrain transmutation!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for the quality of the gif, something goes wrong but you got the idea!


Adds:

  • 4 new companion orbs (craft)
  • 3 unique companion crafted using the orbs dropped by bosses,
    you can press R on them and pay with a relic (currency) to unlock their true potential
  • 2 terrain transmutation grenades (craft)
  • New configuration file type: ConversionTable (used for transmutation grenades)
  • Basic new shader for blending and transparency: "colored"
  • Afterglow dynamic configuration for bullets
  • Added multiple lua APIs:
  • Passive pets configuration
  • Bullets configuration
  • Color blending in render states (rendering)

Changes:

  • Recycler 'add auto' options will not add equipment with runes

    Fix:
  • Monsters are not visible in the incubator
  • Fixed lasers visual on death

    Engine:
  • Fixed crash if tamed monsters (ex: chicken) received exp and level up.
  • Unique monsters don't loot the expected loot/currencies.
  • Water blocks are not updated if a neighboring chunk is loaded.

