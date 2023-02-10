Introducing the Europa Coalition

Hello everyone!

One of the big additions in Barotrauma’s 1.0 update will be an overhaul of the faction system, complete with new missions, events, and more. Let’s take a look at all the different groups, one by one, starting with the Europa Coalition. Who are they and where did they come from?

A few decades before the events of Barotrauma, the Coalition started out as a trade agreement between two prominent settlements on Europa, with some help from private paramilitary groups. They expanded their reach rapidly and aggressively, seizing control of important trade routes and other settlements. This has led them to become the de facto Europan superpower, governing civil society, trade and manufacturing with an iron fist.

The Coalition strives to preserve humanity on Europa, and they work tirelessly to maintain some semblance of peace and stability on the moon. Known to resort to ruthless tactics, however, the Coalition is not without its enemies.

Will you choose to fight for the Coalition, dispose of dissidents and help keep Europa safe?

