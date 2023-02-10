v1.0.2 Update: The "Microwave" Update

Hello!
Got another small update for you, this time with some bug fixes! Version 1.0.2 should be available wherever you get your Interference: Dead Air.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed texture popping when switching between word search puzzles
- Fixed rare issue where main menu would show the incorrect camera angle
- Fixed issue with logo video not appearing correctly on Windows 7 machines
Other Updates
- Added additional interactions to microwave (i.e. cookable ramen)
- Added "recharge" time to answering the phone to prevent accidental hang-ups
- Made puzzle cube quicker to solve
- Increased duration that notifications are on-screen
- Updated keys collision and drawers hitbox
- Reduced volume of radio blips
- Reduced rarity of [REDACTED]
Changed files in this update