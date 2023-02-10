 Skip to content

Interference: Dead Air update for 10 February 2023

v1.0.2 Update: The "Microwave" Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

Got another small update for you, this time with some bug fixes! Version 1.0.2 should be available wherever you get your Interference: Dead Air.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed texture popping when switching between word search puzzles
  • Fixed rare issue where main menu would show the incorrect camera angle
  • Fixed issue with logo video not appearing correctly on Windows 7 machines

Other Updates

  • Added additional interactions to microwave (i.e. cookable ramen)
  • Added "recharge" time to answering the phone to prevent accidental hang-ups
  • Made puzzle cube quicker to solve
  • Increased duration that notifications are on-screen
  • Updated keys collision and drawers hitbox
  • Reduced volume of radio blips
  • Reduced rarity of [REDACTED]

