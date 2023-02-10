Structura 1.2.6 released

Structura 1.2.6
Mostly fixes
Changelog:
- Sentinel Reconstruct/Selfdestruct fix texts in the tutorials
- Use black background for operation objectives (CTRL key), all help messages
- Info tab on the right now uses the full available screen
- Fix gui issue when mods attach was present on screen for start detection,atack tabs
- Cheat codes menu: System > Help > Cheatcodes >
Show me the money - add resources to the unit
All mine mine - add matter, antimatter to the sentinel
Changed files in this update