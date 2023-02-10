 Skip to content

Structura update for 10 February 2023

Structura 1.2.6 released

Build 10526559

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Structura 1.2.6

Mostly fixes

Changelog:

  • Sentinel Reconstruct/Selfdestruct fix texts in the tutorials
  • Use black background for operation objectives (CTRL key), all help messages
  • Info tab on the right now uses the full available screen
  • Fix gui issue when mods attach was present on screen for start detection,atack tabs
  • Cheat codes menu: System > Help > Cheatcodes >
    Show me the money - add resources to the unit
    All mine mine - add matter, antimatter to the sentinel

