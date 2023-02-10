 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 10 February 2023

Weekly update - Feb 10

Weekly update - Feb 10

Build 10526535

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Vendor

  • Farm stand near the barn.
  • Many new items for sale.
  • Sell fresh produce and canned goods.

Planters

  • Buy seeds and planters from the farm stand.
  • Grow your own food.
  • Planters can only be placed in a house you own.

Canners

  • Buy canners from the farm stand.
  • Can soup and meat to sell at your gas station or to the farm stand.

New gas station items

  • 3 new display stands for canned goods can be purchased frm the vendor.
  • Up your profit per customer.

Kill wolves

You can now use your axe or chainsaw to kill wolves and collect meat.

