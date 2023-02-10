Weekly update - Feb 10

New Vendor
- Farm stand near the barn.
- Many new items for sale.
- Sell fresh produce and canned goods.
Planters
- Buy seeds and planters from the farm stand.
- Grow your own food.
- Planters can only be placed in a house you own.
Canners
- Buy canners from the farm stand.
- Can soup and meat to sell at your gas station or to the farm stand.
New gas station items
- 3 new display stands for canned goods can be purchased frm the vendor.
- Up your profit per customer.
Kill wolves
You can now use your axe or chainsaw to kill wolves and collect meat.
Changed files in this update