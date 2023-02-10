Super Gosu Cars: Now with Steam Input-support!

The game has been updated with a new content and gameplay update! The main highlight of this patch is the long awaited Steam Input-support! But there's also a couple of other very impactful changes worth taking your time to read up about. Patch notes can be found at the end of this post.

Steam Input

Steam Input support is finally here! To get the most out of Steam Input please make sure to go over your settings for Steam Input in the Steam Client. There are many ways to go about this and below is instructions for one way of doing it.

[table noborder=1 equalcells=1]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]1. In the Steam client, go to your Library. Locate and right-click Super Gosu Cars. Choose Properties.[/td]

[td]2. In Properties, chose CONTROLLER. Check your Controller General Settings and the override for Super Gosu Cars. Close properties when done.[/td]

[td]3. Back in the Library right click Super Gosu Cars and chose Manage > Controller layout. Controller layout will only show up if you have one or more controller connected.[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[td] [/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]4. In Controller Layout you can view and edit your own personal layouts for different controller types as well as upload/download community layouts and download official Codeborn layouts.[/td]

[td]5. Example of the official layout for an XBox 360 controller. Remember to check both Vehicle controls and Menu controls.[/td]

[td]6. Example of what it looks like when editing a layout.[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

If your controller is not recognized or seem not to be working, please try the following: Make sure your Steam Input settings are correct in the Steam Client. Restart the game and/or the Steam Client. Consult the official Steam Input documentation. If all the above fails, let me know in the comments what seems to be the trouble.

When Steam Input is enabled, you can reach controller layouts via the in-game Options > Controllers menu.

If you choose to disable Steam Input in the Steam Client the game will use its built in input system which functions just the way it always has. No worries there.

For more information on Steam Input please refer to the official Steam Input documentation.

Xbox Extended Feature Support

[table noborder=1 equalcells=1][tr][td]Steam Input allows for "Xbox Extended Feature Support" which when enabled will use a custom driver to provide access to up to 16 Xbox Controllers for all-Xbox 8-player local multiplayer racing! You find this setting under "Controller General Settings" in step 2 above.[/td][td][url=https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/42125366/e02d1b808583338ab60b6b6886cc8a052fde936e.png]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/42125366/4704b593f6c72a8f69c43b6acfdd250027991206.png)

[/url]

Xbox Extended Feature Support

[/td][/tr][/table]

Item box changes

The number of item box groups have been reduced on all tracks from 3 to 2 per lap, meaning longer distances between groups. The number of boxes per group have been increased to compensate.

This change is intended to open up for more strategy regarding item use and balance out the racing vs. item aspects of the game.

More racing per race!

The number of laps per race have been increased from 3 to 5 laps in Grand Prix and Time Trial. More laps means more racing, more fun and more dynamic gameplay such as allowing for more comebacks and other strategic play.

However, this also means that all your record times for Grand Prix and Time Trial are now obsolete and will be purged in an upcoming update. So if you want to keep a memento of your greatest achievements you will have to write them down somewhere before they disappear.

For Custom Tournaments the default laps setting has been changed from 3 to 5 and can be changed in the Options menu as per usual.

Winter Vroom has ended

Winter Vroom season is over. I hope you all enjoyed this festive event and look forward to next one!

Patch notes 2023-02-10

General gameplay

Increased default number of laps for Custom Tour, Grand Prix and Time Trial from 3 to 5.

Reduced the number of item box groups on all tracks to two groups per track.

Increased the number of item boxes per item box group on each track.

Vehicles

Increased base turn angle for all vehicles.

Increased off-road performance for all vehicles.

Increased counter steer torque for all vehicles.

Increased effect of vehicle nitro stat for all vehicles.

Tracks

Petrol Plains: Added more barriers to fill the gaps in the track where taking a shortcut would mean missing a checkpoint.

The Manufactury: FIxed a spot where vehicles could get stuck if unlucky.

Most tracks: Various minor doodad placement and collision/hitbox/barrier adjustments.

Technical

Added support for Steam Input.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where Vehicle Select screen would occasionally not load correctly when entering it with more than two players in the game.

Fixed an issue where certain objects on the track would not show up properly in the bottom right action camera used in 3 player split screen.

Boost City: Fixed an issue where the missile fired by the helicopter would not fire properly.

Known issues

Glyphs for some controllers will occasionally require a game restart to load correctly. This is only a graphical issue and does not affect gameplay.

8bitdo SF30Pro can cause the Steam Client to freeze when disconnecting the controller, especially when connected via Bluetooth. If you experience issues try using the controller in Xinput mode and connected via cable. This is out of my hands to fix but at least the controller works fine most of the time that I use mine.

Keep in mind that the game is still in development and bugs and other oddities may be present.

If you encounter anything you don't like (or do like) please let me know!

Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/app/1912560/discussions/

Discord: https://discord.gg/hHKGxM6WDf

Twitter: https://twitter.com/CodebornGames

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@CodebornGames

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/codeborn

Enjoy the update and the new content!

Love,

The Developer