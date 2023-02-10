 Skip to content

Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 10 February 2023

Beta 0.123

10 February 2023

Some graphics optimizations
Default graphics settings are now Medium, down from High
Medium settings look better now with little to no slowdown
Greatly reduced the efficiency penalty of improperly placed Chargers (Pink not in water etc.)
Dozens of improvements to the tutorial
Misc UI improvements to hopefully make the game less confusing for new players
Several misc bugfixes

