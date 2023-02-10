Beta 0.123
Some graphics optimizations
Default graphics settings are now Medium, down from High
Medium settings look better now with little to no slowdown
Greatly reduced the efficiency penalty of improperly placed Chargers (Pink not in water etc.)
Dozens of improvements to the tutorial
Misc UI improvements to hopefully make the game less confusing for new players
Several misc bugfixes
Stack Gun Heroes Playtest update for 10 February 2023
Beta 0.123
Beta 0.123
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update