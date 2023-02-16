 Skip to content

IsoChess Playtest update for 16 February 2023

Multiplayer Playtest is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 10526499

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The multiplayer playtest is now live! Make sure you update the game to get access.

As always, if you encounter any issues, feel free to DM me directly on Discord, or fill out our bug report form:
https://forms.gle/dUAnRNk9qqqr5ZST9

