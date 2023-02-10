Quality of life update

Hello !
Here's a small update containing few things including a feature someone asked on Discord earlier this week.
Changelogs:
- Update translations (French / English), multiple typos, spelling and grammar mistakes fixed. Thanks to @Bethoth on Github
- #1475 - Fix a bug preventing from scrolling into credits
- #1556 - Scale game text based on a user setting
Housekeeping:
- Moving repositories to Github
- Re-creating auto-build and deployment
- Updating dependencies (tools I use, and libraries used to make this game)
Don't forget you can see current open issues and future content I may add to update here: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/hacking-game/roadmap
Have Fun !
