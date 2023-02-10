 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Extortion update for 10 February 2023

Quality of life update

Share · View all patches · Build 10526452 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello !

Here's a small update containing few things including a feature someone asked on Discord earlier this week.

Changelogs:

  • Update translations (French / English), multiple typos, spelling and grammar mistakes fixed. Thanks to @Bethoth on Github
  • #1475 - Fix a bug preventing from scrolling into credits
  • #1556 - Scale game text based on a user setting

Housekeeping:

  • Moving repositories to Github
  • Re-creating auto-build and deployment
  • Updating dependencies (tools I use, and libraries used to make this game)

Don't forget you can see current open issues and future content I may add to update here: https://bugs.dysnomia.studio/projects/hacking-game/roadmap

Have Fun !

Changed files in this update

Extortion - win64 Depot 1299431
  • Loading history…
Extortion - win32 Depot 1299432
  • Loading history…
Extortion - osx64 Depot 1299433
  • Loading history…
Extortion - linux64 Depot 1299434
  • Loading history…
Extortion - linux32 Depot 1299435
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link