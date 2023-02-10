Network items bugs vastly improved, Better hit effects in multiplayer.

The network items bugs are way better now, although sometimes issues can still happen, in 1 and a half run there was only one issue with a pistol magazine and then other time with the key valve.
Also if you played this in multiplayer you must have noticed that about 90% of the time that another player hits an opponent, there is no hit or sound effect. That was fixed.
Bugs fixed and Improvements made
- Improved network items bugs.
- Fixed other player hitting opponent and not showing hit or sound effects.
- Fixed voice chat being able to be disabled however not being able to be enabled until the scene changed.
- Decreased Spider health by 30%.
- Fixed players being able to drop items in other players sockets.
- Fixed when creating a new character, the avatar would appear with the same colors of the previous character, however if player did not select any colors, then it would just create a new character with the standard armor colours(red).
- Made Spiders try to stay a longer distance from the player by 25%.
