The Maze update for 10 February 2023

Network items bugs vastly improved, Better hit effects in multiplayer.

The Maze update for 10 February 2023 · Build 10526423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The network items bugs are way better now, although sometimes issues can still happen, in 1 and a half run there was only one issue with a pistol magazine and then other time with the key valve.

Also if you played this in multiplayer you must have noticed that about 90% of the time that another player hits an opponent, there is no hit or sound effect. That was fixed.

Bugs fixed and Improvements made

  • Improved network items bugs.
  • Fixed other player hitting opponent and not showing hit or sound effects.
  • Fixed voice chat being able to be disabled however not being able to be enabled until the scene changed.
  • Decreased Spider health by 30%.
  • Fixed players being able to drop items in other players sockets.
  • Fixed when creating a new character, the avatar would appear with the same colors of the previous character, however if player did not select any colors, then it would just create a new character with the standard armor colours(red).
  • Made Spiders try to stay a longer distance from the player by 25%.

Don't forget to workout and meditate everyone 💪❤

