Network items bugs vastly improved, Better hit effects in multiplayer.

The network items bugs are way better now, although sometimes issues can still happen, in 1 and a half run there was only one issue with a pistol magazine and then other time with the key valve.

Also if you played this in multiplayer you must have noticed that about 90% of the time that another player hits an opponent, there is no hit or sound effect. That was fixed.

Bugs fixed and Improvements made

Improved network items bugs.

Fixed other player hitting opponent and not showing hit or sound effects.

Fixed voice chat being able to be disabled however not being able to be enabled until the scene changed.

Decreased Spider health by 30%.

Fixed players being able to drop items in other players sockets.

Fixed when creating a new character, the avatar would appear with the same colors of the previous character, however if player did not select any colors, then it would just create a new character with the standard armor colours(red).

Made Spiders try to stay a longer distance from the player by 25%.

Don't forget to workout and meditate everyone 💪❤