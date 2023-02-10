 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 10 February 2023

0.13.3 Reworked enemy prespawning system

Share · View all patches · Build 10526344 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Reworked enemy prespawning system. Press Q to spawn waves
  • Alter is scrapped
  • Enemies in the next wave can be seen in the UI

Changed files in this update

Depot 1776571
  • Loading history…
Depot 1776572
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link