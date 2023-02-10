- Reworked enemy prespawning system. Press Q to spawn waves
- Alter is scrapped
- Enemies in the next wave can be seen in the UI
The Fate of Baldr Playtest update for 10 February 2023
0.13.3 Reworked enemy prespawning system
Patchnotes via Steam Community
