Update v1.095 is live!

Version 1.095 of Trombone Champ is now live! This one does a bunch of stuff...

Tech:

Trombone Champ is now compiled using Unity 2019.4.40f. This is the reason this update is a larger download than usual (most updates are around 50mb, but this one is ~300mb). We will likely use 2019.4.40f for the rest of the game's lifespan.

We've tested 2019.4.40f with a bunch of user-created content and mods, and it doesn't seem to cause any issues that we could find!

Fixes:

On MacOS, the Wireframe character + Trombone should now display correctly. Turns out the "Metal" graphics API doesn't support the geometry shaders that were used by the Wireframe skin. We've replaced the shader with a simple texture that works cross-platform, uses less system resources, and also looks a little better!

Adjusted the secret rainbow particle effect on Hot Dog card. It should no longer "flash" when first displayed.

Added new song: "Old MacDonald!"

Added the option to turn off the rainbow effect you unlock at a certain point in the storyline. You can find it in the character select screen, once you reach that point.

You can now press any letter key to search for songs in the Track Select screen (e.g., press "T" to go through all songs that begin with "T"). At the moment this searches the long name and short name of each track, because some tracks have significantly different short and long names. For example, "Also Sprach Zarathustra" starts with an A, but it appears in the sidebar as "Zarathustra," which starts with a Z. So, it will turn up if you press A or Z. Please note that this may require updating mods that accomplish the same thing.

Added graphical setting for antialiasing. This makes the trombone slide look a lot smoother during gameplay. Please note that this setting doesn't affect any 2d content, such as menus.

External Parameters

We've added an external parameters file, which appears in the same folder as your saves and settings. This contains a handful of flags that can adjust the game. Basically, these are extra settings that we didn't want to have easily accessible in the Settings menu.

We originally implemented these as launch parameters (e.g., "trombonechamp.exe -classroommode"), but launch parameters are a bit tricky on MacOS. For the moment, an external file was the easiest cross-platform solution.

To find this file, go to the folder with your saves. On Windows, you can paste this into the Start menu and press enter:

%APPDATA%\..\LocalLow\Holy Wow\TromboneChamp

On Macs, the folder is hidden by default. Select Go > Go To Folder and try the following:

~/Library/Application Support/com.holywowstudios.trombonechamp

In that folder, look for the parameters json file and open it with any plain text editor. At the moment, all you can do is toggle an option to skip the title screen and toggle a few options to launch the game in "classroom mode." You can change these by changing "false" to "true" and saving the file. We will almost definitely add more parameters over time!

Classroom Mode Details

By editing the external parameters file, you can open Trombone Champ in "Classroom Mode." This limits the game's content so that the game could theoretically be left out in a classroom setting. Basically, it makes the game slightly more kid-friendly by adjusting a few things and locking a bunch of content.

PLEASE NOTE: Classroom Mode has NOT been formally evaluated as an educational tool, and Trombone Champ has not been formally classified as a children's product. Use this setting at your own risk!

That being said, here's everything Classroom Mode does...

"Choose Yer Tromboner" text changes to "Choose Your Character."

Cosmetic options are fixed to specific set: the standard human characters, the first 6 trombone colors, and the first three sound sets. No fart sounds, baboon characters, etc.

The Baboon / Tootvessel screens are locked.

In the cards screen, the "turd" and "build" buttons are hidden, as is the "turd" counter. No mention of "turds" anywhere! You can still purchase sacks of cards and view the cards, since some of the cards do contain historical figures. However, the cards still contain jokes, so if you're extremely concerned about exposing an audience to weird jokes, you can lock the card screen entirely by setting the "lockcardscreen" parameter in the external settings file to true.

In the card screen, the NPC demon character never appears.

The spooky title screen is always skipped.

If you create a new save, the opening cinematic is skipped.

If you create a new save, all songs are unlocked - you're not forced to start with "Warm-Up."

Leaderboard buttons are hidden.

The shortcuts to the Card Screen and Tootvessel Screen are hidden in the Points screen.

We have so much more coming soon... Thank you for your continued patience!

-Dan of Holy Wow