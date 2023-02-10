Small Update - 10/02/22 - Patch 20

If you encounter any issue during your experience, contact us (steam Hub). We're trying to react as fast as possible and to make update to resolve any trouble you may cross.

The following is included in this update.

Improve collision sounds

Add of main options at launch

Rework of the lighting in the Beach scene (tutorial)

Rework on the timelaps in the hotel room(menu)

Improve blood stains on camera when the player hits enemies

Textures optimisation (again and again)

Scripts optimisation

Fix minor issues

Enhanced explanation and help during game

More to come, we're working on some changes :

We're going to improve our enemies (hit react and ragdoll physic)

Still working on the hands of the player

Currently reworking the Limbos (surpriiiiiise)

We would be very grateful if you could take the time to answer the following survey. The purpose is for us to gather feedback in order to better guide future decisions.

https://forms.gle/xRfFnhiDzKZZpvQ66

Thank you for playing Bad Dreams !