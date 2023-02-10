Patch Notes[02.10.2023]

New Contents
- You can now re-attempt the previously completed challenges
- A new strategy card that increases soldier morale has been added to the North Desert.
Optimizations
- Optimized hotel opening/closing panel
- Optimized courier station functions and improved game efficiency
- Reduced loading times
- Adjusted Wonder Building buff/debuff prompts. It now displays the respective name of the Wonder Building for each effect.
- Optimized building mesh display
- The default pop-up instructional video is a large-screen video now
Bug Fixes
- Windows are now correctly displayed when hotel is built.
- Hotel rooms' roofs are now correctly displayed in all instances.
- Fixed some SFX issues with the Conscription Office and its related abilities.
- Some interfaces no longer prevent you from building.
- Fixed some issues related to special functions of the hotel and building modules.
- Fixed an issue where the hotel module was being built without an overhead prompt icon
- You can now build roads over the bridges.
- Fixed an issue in certain modes where a scandal triggered during open play, doing a PR would automatically fail after loading the game.
- Fixed an issue where tutorial window wouldn't pop up during Wonder Building construction progress.
- Talent hints should no longer appear twice in a row.
- Horses and carts no longer spin in circles on the road.
- Cover of the mystery gift no longer disappears.
- Fixed issues related to Wonder Building models and alignment issues in certain orientations. Also, building preview shouldn't flash in some cases anymore.
- Hotel - Building shadows now behave correctly in rainy and snowy weather.
- Hotel lobby won't be built in the air in certain cases.
- Fixed an issue that passes cannot be repaired by Repair Division when they are the only ruins to be repaired.
