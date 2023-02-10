 Skip to content

Ballads of Hongye update for 10 February 2023

Patch Notes[02.10.2023]

Build 10525935

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Contents

  1. You can now re-attempt the previously completed challenges
  2. A new strategy card that increases soldier morale has been added to the North Desert.

Optimizations

  1. Optimized hotel opening/closing panel
  2. Optimized courier station functions and improved game efficiency
  3. Reduced loading times
  4. Adjusted Wonder Building buff/debuff prompts. It now displays the respective name of the Wonder Building for each effect.
  5. Optimized building mesh display
  6. The default pop-up instructional video is a large-screen video now

Bug Fixes

  1. Windows are now correctly displayed when hotel is built.
  2. Hotel rooms' roofs are now correctly displayed in all instances.
  3. Fixed some SFX issues with the Conscription Office and its related abilities.
  4. Some interfaces no longer prevent you from building.
  5. Fixed some issues related to special functions of the hotel and building modules.
  6. Fixed an issue where the hotel module was being built without an overhead prompt icon
  7. You can now build roads over the bridges.
  8. Fixed an issue in certain modes where a scandal triggered during open play, doing a PR would automatically fail after loading the game.
  9. Fixed an issue where tutorial window wouldn't pop up during Wonder Building construction progress.
  10. Talent hints should no longer appear twice in a row.
  11. Horses and carts no longer spin in circles on the road.
  12. Cover of the mystery gift no longer disappears.
  13. Fixed issues related to Wonder Building models and alignment issues in certain orientations. Also, building preview shouldn't flash in some cases anymore.
  14. Hotel - Building shadows now behave correctly in rainy and snowy weather.
  15. Hotel lobby won't be built in the air in certain cases.
  16. Fixed an issue that passes cannot be repaired by Repair Division when they are the only ruins to be repaired.

