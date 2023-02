A patch for the Gestalt: Steam and Cinder Demo has been released and includes the following changes:

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that prevented Crouch Light Attacks from being performed. This was caused by the previous patch's fix for the soft locking issue.

REMINDER! You can report any issues or feedback after this patch here. Please include as much detail as you can about the issue to help us better resolve the issues you are having.

The Gestalt Development Team