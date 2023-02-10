-Fixed a bug where loaded incomplete run always trigger 'Clear conscience' for second tribulation
-Fixed a bug where loaded incomplete run may cause a respawn of previously cleared random encounter
-Fixed a bug where loaded incomplete run can skip first tribulation and not procing cultivation method/tribulation reward
Cultivation Story: Reincarnation update for 10 February 2023
Update Notes for Feb 11
-Fixed a bug where loaded incomplete run always trigger 'Clear conscience' for second tribulation
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update