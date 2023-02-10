 Skip to content

Desecrators update for 10 February 2023

Desecrators 0.8.1 - Traps

Share

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Desecrators 0.8.1 features new countermeasures against invading desecrators. Be careful and aware when roaming around. Nasty surprises may lie in wait.

  • Levels can now contain mine hazards and traps
  • Phantasm changed:
  • Increased firerate
  • Reduced damage
  • Improved teleport FX rendering
  • Teleports leading to secret or anomaly rooms
  • Hints may appear
  • Improved mine hit detection for high latency scenarios
  • Improved CPU performance for large levels
  • Fixed inaccurate mine position replication for late joiners
  • Fixed water surfaces for large portals

