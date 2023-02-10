Desecrators 0.8.1 - Traps

Desecrators 0.8.1 features new countermeasures against invading desecrators. Be careful and aware when roaming around. Nasty surprises may lie in wait.
- Levels can now contain mine hazards and traps
- Phantasm changed:
- Increased firerate
- Reduced damage
- Improved teleport FX rendering
- Teleports leading to secret or anomaly rooms
- Hints may appear
- Improved mine hit detection for high latency scenarios
- Improved CPU performance for large levels
- Fixed inaccurate mine position replication for late joiners
- Fixed water surfaces for large portals
Changed files in this update