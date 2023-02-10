 Skip to content

Global Aviation Dream update for 10 February 2023

Update 0.0.800.01

Share · View all patches · Build 10525750

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted the fuel consumption of some wide-body airliner(A380, IL86, IL96, B747-100, CR929, CR939).

After clicking the maintenance plan, you can manually adjust the maintenance plan throughout the week.

Tupolev added Tu144 and Tu144D(1975-1985).

Sud Aviation added Concord(1975-1985).

Add data language Chinese support.

Add airport display function on the map.

————————————————————————————————————————————————

调整了部分宽体机的油耗（A380，IL86，IL96，B747-100，CR929，CR939）

点击维护计划后，可以在整周内手动调整维护计划

图波列夫公司新增Tu144及Tu144D

Sud Aviation 新增Concorde

添加数据语言中文支持

在地图上增加机场显示功能

