This update is to fix a few issues with the game on the Steam Deck, but also includes a great fix for handling custom portraits in mods.

FIX: New portrait handling system by Vanagandr, fixing bugs with missing portraits when loading mods

FIX: Re-enabled window resizing so that the Steam Deck handles the display better after first install

FIX: Improved controller handling, especially after a new install on the Steam Deck