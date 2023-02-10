Valentine's Update is here!❤️🔥

Hey, Gas Jockeys! ⛽

Last week, we shared with you a little sneak peek from the upcoming Valentine's Update. Fortunately, the update is already live just before the weekend, so you can create the station of your dreams.

We've also managed to fix some of the issues that players have encountered. Last but not least, we heard your voices and with the Valentine's Update it is now possible to exit the painting mini-game. Check the full patch notes below for more details:⬇️

Valentine’s Content❤️

Adds a Valentine’s themed Landmark.

Adds 3 Valentine’s themed wallpapers.

Adds 10 Valentine’s themed decals.

For the Can Touch This DLC this update also adds Valentine’s themed wall, doors, 2 types of windows and roof.

Improvements⚒️

It’s now possible to exit the painting mini-game.

Rotating standing decorations/shelves should now be smoother and we reduced the speed while at it. You can now hold the SHIFT-key while rotating to speed it up.

You can now hold the Left Mouse Button on the plus button while ordering to quickly add multiple products/car parts/ice creams.

You can now save up to three order lists per shop type. They will be available after loading a game. In addition, there is an option to use the previous order that is remembered until loading a game.

Bug Fixes🐛

Ice Cream mini-game: customers will no longer unnecessary react to the bell after being served.

Ice Cream mini-game: fixes a bug that made replacing empty containers impossible.

Fixes the issue that caused trash to fall under the floor.

Fixes an issue that allowed hanging decorations and shelves on occupied spots after loading a saved game.

Fixes a bug that caused decorations and shelves to disappear while aiming at some walls.

The Ferris Wheel should now work correctly.

Information about items stolen by the Biker (after not paying a loan) will now be correctly displayed.

The Party Bus (Party Time DLC) should no longer get stuck on a fence.

Wheels in the Workshop should no longer fall out of your hands.

AZERTY keyboard now works correctly with keybindings.

