Alpha 4.4 is now available!

Here are the patch notes for Alpha 4.4:
- Added the "Killer Rabbit" attack to Jackalopes which automatically crits when attacking from Stealth
- Changed the Ram's "Charge" ability to be a straight line charge that stuns and knocks back enemies around the ending tile
- Luxa gained after beating a level is now based on the number of waves defeated
- Luxa costs for Blessings have been adjusted
- All Metamorphosis costs for Growths have been reduced
- Growths now have a Magic stat which displays on their left-click UI
- Unlocking new growth metamorphoses now also grants a small amount of Sylva
- The number of enemy portals that spawn per wave in Levels 3-8 has been adjusted to smooth the difficulty curve
- The time between waves has been adjusted. Instead of the time decreasing by one minute for each successive wave in a level, there are now 5 minutes before the 1st wave, and 4 minutes between all further waves in each level.
- The amount of Sylva refunded at the end of the level (or by manually refunding) is now 80% of the full cost of the growth(s), up from 50%
- Ability tooltip now shows Damage Type (Magic or Physical)
- Ability tooltip now displays the Pulse Rate for Beam attacks
- Sap Life now does Magic damage as intended
- Slightly lowered Rock Spit's Power
- Spawning and Charm abilities can no longer be used after the level has been won
- Fixed some issues with non-16:9 window sizes
- Fixed some abilities having Power too low
- Fixed random crash when starting a new game after changing the window size
Changed files in this update