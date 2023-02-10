 Skip to content

Chrysalis Playtest update for 10 February 2023

Alpha 4.4 is now available!

Alpha 4.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the patch notes for Alpha 4.4:

  • Added the "Killer Rabbit" attack to Jackalopes which automatically crits when attacking from Stealth
  • Changed the Ram's "Charge" ability to be a straight line charge that stuns and knocks back enemies around the ending tile
  • Luxa gained after beating a level is now based on the number of waves defeated
  • Luxa costs for Blessings have been adjusted
  • All Metamorphosis costs for Growths have been reduced
  • Growths now have a Magic stat which displays on their left-click UI
  • Unlocking new growth metamorphoses now also grants a small amount of Sylva
  • The number of enemy portals that spawn per wave in Levels 3-8 has been adjusted to smooth the difficulty curve
  • The time between waves has been adjusted. Instead of the time decreasing by one minute for each successive wave in a level, there are now 5 minutes before the 1st wave, and 4 minutes between all further waves in each level.
  • The amount of Sylva refunded at the end of the level (or by manually refunding) is now 80% of the full cost of the growth(s), up from 50%
  • Ability tooltip now shows Damage Type (Magic or Physical)
  • Ability tooltip now displays the Pulse Rate for Beam attacks
  • Sap Life now does Magic damage as intended
  • Slightly lowered Rock Spit's Power
  • Spawning and Charm abilities can no longer be used after the level has been won
  • Fixed some issues with non-16:9 window sizes
  • Fixed some abilities having Power too low
  • Fixed random crash when starting a new game after changing the window size

Changed files in this update

Chrysalis Playtest Depot - Windows Depot 1805771
Chrysalis Playtest Depot - Linux Depot 1805772
Chrysalis Playtest Depot - Mac Depot 1805773
