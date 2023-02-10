New Build!

Click here to see our new update video.

New Cutscene

Welcome back to another Iragon changelog. This week we have the official introduction of the dragon leader Ada. In this cutscene our heroes finally meet the person holding Jenna's precious sphere. The one thing that's keeping Jenna from finding an important for her place. Ada however, isn't so willing to give up the sphere and she's ready put up a real fight. This and more is testable in both TP and VR in the Experimental Hall, through the "Jenna Dragon Intro" portal.

Dragon Boss Improvements

We’ve also made improvements to the Visual FX for the dragon, along side some bug fixes.

Should grinding be a part of RPGs?

There are many different types of RPGs in the world of video games and different things work depending on their main game loop and general gameplay, the way the present themselves, the expectation that's set, the playerbase, the time of release and infinitely many other factors. A popular concept in many RPGs is grinding in order to be able progress. You can grind for different things, like levels or items, but in the end of the day the idea is the same. You have to stop progressing for a bit, so you can be able to get over a hurdle that the game presents you with. But is this an enjoyable game mechanic and should it stick around? What do you think?