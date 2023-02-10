Update v0.8.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10525564 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 16:46:18 UTC by Wendy

Hi! We’re so happy you’re enjoying the new stage!

A few fixes:

XP Ring fixed, it should be working fine now.

Leaderboard got a visual upgrade.

Glossary didn’t work properly after entering Gnöki’s realm.

Orglo upgraded his mov. Speed to reach you when he goes offscreen.

“When active” text has been added to the character’s ulti descriptions.

Yggdrasil was bugged for some people.

The Tarot Deck now hits crates, breaking them with 1 hit.

German and Korean translations updated.

Minor fixes.

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2068280/Nordic_Ashes_Survivors_of_Ragnarok/