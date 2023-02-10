 Skip to content

Nordic Ashes update for 10 February 2023

Update v0.8.1

Hi! We’re so happy you’re enjoying the new stage!
A few fixes:

  • XP Ring fixed, it should be working fine now.
  • Leaderboard got a visual upgrade.
  • Glossary didn’t work properly after entering Gnöki’s realm.
  • Orglo upgraded his mov. Speed to reach you when he goes offscreen.
  • “When active” text has been added to the character’s ulti descriptions.
  • Yggdrasil was bugged for some people.
  • The Tarot Deck now hits crates, breaking them with 1 hit.
  • German and Korean translations updated.
  • Minor fixes.

