Update v0.8.1

Hi! We’re so happy you’re enjoying the new stage!
A few fixes:
- XP Ring fixed, it should be working fine now.
- Leaderboard got a visual upgrade.
- Glossary didn’t work properly after entering Gnöki’s realm.
- Orglo upgraded his mov. Speed to reach you when he goes offscreen.
- “When active” text has been added to the character’s ulti descriptions.
- Yggdrasil was bugged for some people.
- The Tarot Deck now hits crates, breaking them with 1 hit.
- German and Korean translations updated.
- Minor fixes.
