Be a Part of Sker Ritual - Name our Upgraded Weapons!

Sker Islanders, we love getting our amazing community involved as you often provide us with quality feedback and ideas to improve Sker Ritual. That's why we would like for YOU to help us name the upgraded versions of the following weapons.

Pavlov Avtomat

Double-Barreled Shotgun

Hunting Rifle

Sie Rogotti

MX1910

MP18A

RS10

Revolver

For example, our Double-Barreled Shotgun could be upgraded to...Boomstick 8000. Head over to our Twitter or Discord where we've created a post to collect suggestions, or comment below!

Click here for the Twitter post!

Click here to head to our Sker Ritual Discord. You'll find our post in the feedback thread.

We can't wait to see all of your suggestions!