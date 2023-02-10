 Skip to content

Sker Ritual update for 10 February 2023

Be a Part of Sker Ritual - Name our Upgraded Weapons!

10 February 2023

Sker Islanders, we love getting our amazing community involved as you often provide us with quality feedback and ideas to improve Sker Ritual. That's why we would like for YOU to help us name the upgraded versions of the following weapons.

  • Pavlov Avtomat
  • Double-Barreled Shotgun
  • Hunting Rifle
  • Sie Rogotti
  • MX1910
  • MP18A
  • RS10
  • Revolver

For example, our Double-Barreled Shotgun could be upgraded to...Boomstick 8000. Head over to our Twitter or Discord where we've created a post to collect suggestions, or comment below!

Click here for the Twitter post!
Click here to head to our Sker Ritual Discord. You'll find our post in the feedback thread.

We can't wait to see all of your suggestions!

