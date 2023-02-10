 Skip to content

The Escape: Together update for 10 February 2023

REVIVE SYSTEM IS HERE!

The Escape: Together update for 10 February 2023

Build 10525519

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Revive System

Hey there! I'm happy to introduce you a new item! A medical Auto-Injector will allow you to bring a fallen teammate back to life. Many have requested this feature, so here it is!

You can revive your buddy couple times per game. This will allow you to stay together for a longer time.

Items Guide Panel

Many players have been struggling because it's not always possible to look for tips in the upper left corner of the screen. So, here's a quick guide for what some items do to make your escape.

This panel will show up on the first game start. But you always can access it when sitting in a lobby.

Balance Changes

This update also bring some balance changes. The ghost was slightly nerfed on every parameter including speed, vision etc. Also, there were some brightness adjustments. The fog has been reduced and the flashlight range has also been increased. This will improve player experience during playthrough.

As always, thank you for your feedback. Let's make this game even better!

