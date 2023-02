Share · View all patches · Build 10525516 · Last edited 10 February 2023 – 16:39:06 UTC by Wendy

We are extending the Playtest #2 for the weekend.

The main change is the deactivation of the requirements system.

This change is temporary, and will certainly upset the balance, but we need it to analyze what is happening with the servers.

Thank you in advance for your understanding.

ROG Team